Hasina wants recognition of ‘socially deprived’ IT freelancers in Bangladesh

She spoke about the issue while approving a project to set up 11 IT training and incubation centres named after Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s elder son Sheikh Kamal at the ECNEC meeting in Dhaka on Tuesday.

“Many smart boys are doing a good job in freelancing. They earn good and dress good, but face trouble while getting married,” Planning Minister MA Mannan quoted Hasina as saying in the meeting.

Citing the instance of a freelancer from northern Bangladesh who earns millions of takas, Mannan said, “But their in-laws ask – ‘What’s a freelancer? It’s not a clerk, officer, magistrate or policeman. What are you?’”

“But that freelancer earns multiple times as much as a clerk or officer does. The freelancer speaks good English. But he can’t find a suitable bride,” the minister said.

Hasina ordered the officials to find ways to give freelancers social and institutional recognition, Mannan said.

She would speak to the IT sector stakeholders about whether they can make arrangements to give the freelancers registration or certificates, he added.