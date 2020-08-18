Sayeeda Khanam, the first female professional photographer of Bangladesh, dies at 83
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Aug 2020 10:20 AM BdST Updated: 18 Aug 2020 10:20 AM BdST
Sayeeda Khanam, the first female professional photographer of Bangladesh, has died at the age of 83.
She breathed her last at her Banani home at 3 am on Tuesday, her family friend and filmmaker Munira Morshed Munni told bdnews24.com.
“Sayeeda Apa suddenly fell down the day before yesterday and subsequently stopped speaking. She also had kidney problems.”
She will be laid to rest at the capital's Banani graveyard after Zuhr prayers on Tuesday, Munni said citing Sayeeda’s family.
State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid has expressed his condolences over the death of Sayeeda.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Shipra, an associate of Sinha, plans to file case over social media photos
- US overtakes UAE as second biggest remittance hotspot for Bangladeshis
- Bangladesh yet to decide on HSC, JSC exams amid pandemic
- DMP fines online shop Tk 250,000 for fraud
- Bangladesh’s Daily Star starts firing employees as pandemic bites
- Scientists see signs of lasting immunity to COVID-19, even after mild infections
- Govt explains Biman ticket shortage after anger among travellers
- Bangladesh logs 2,595 new virus cases, another 37 die
- Sinha’s dream will live on, says Shipra
- Sinha killing: Pradip, Liakat face interrogation in Cox’s Bazar jail