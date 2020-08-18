Sayeeda Khanam, the first female professional photographer of Bangladesh, dies at 83

She breathed her last at her Banani home at 3 am on Tuesday, her family friend and filmmaker Munira Morshed Munni told bdnews24.com.

“Sayeeda Apa suddenly fell down the day before yesterday and subsequently stopped speaking. She also had kidney problems.”

She will be laid to rest at the capital's Banani graveyard after Zuhr prayers on Tuesday, Munni said citing Sayeeda’s family.

State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid has expressed his condolences over the death of Sayeeda.