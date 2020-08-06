BAERA to take back COVID-19 incentives from officials
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Aug 2020 10:34 PM BdST Updated: 06 Aug 2020 10:34 PM BdST
The Bangladesh Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority or BAERA will take back the coronavirus incentives disbursed among its officials despite it not being an agency on the frontline of the COVID-19 fight.
BAERA is taking the money back because it was not given on specific orders and questions were raised over the issue, its Chairman Muzammel Haque told bdnews24.com on Thursday.
The Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission or BAEC had also given incentives to its officials as well.
bdnews24.com earlier reported that the BAERA and BAEC officials received the incentives for continuing office during the coronavirus lockdown. The report triggered discussions among the authorities concerned.
Some of the officials declined the pay considering that the government announced the scheme for only doctors, nurses and health workers directly involved in the treatment of COVID-19 patients, and for some bankers.
Muzammel earlier said the incentives were not given directly as ordered in the government circular on the special pay, but “in light of the circular”.
An official said the BAERA chairman faced question over the issue from Science and Technology Secretary Md Anwar Hossain during a meeting on Thursday. The secretary ordered Muzammel to take the money back from the officials.
The regulatory authority and the commission had disbursed the money on condition that it must be refunded if questions are raised on the issue.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh sends food aid, medical team to Lebanon
- Teknaf OC Pradip removed after he is charged with ex-major Sinha murder
- Bangladesh orders all govt employees back to work
- Large fire in closed market in Ajman, UAE, under control: police
- Pakistan approves most expensive China-aided project to date
- Ex-Teknaf OC Pradip, six other policemen land in jail in Sinha killing case
- Two government agencies give officials special pay but they are not COVID-19 service providers
- Teknaf OC Pradip taken into police custody over murder of ex-army major
- Former army officers demand arrest of policemen over retired major Sinha’s killing
- Pandemic delayed his return to Bangladesh. Then Beirut blast cut his life short