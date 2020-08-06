BAERA to take back COVID-19 incentives from officials

BAERA is taking the money back because it was not given on specific orders and questions were raised over the issue, its Chairman Muzammel Haque told bdnews24.com on Thursday.

The Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission or BAEC had also given incentives to its officials as well.

bdnews24.com earlier reported that the BAERA and BAEC officials received the incentives for continuing office during the coronavirus lockdown. The report triggered discussions among the authorities concerned.

Some of the officials declined the pay considering that the government announced the scheme for only doctors, nurses and health workers directly involved in the treatment of COVID-19 patients, and for some bankers.

Muzammel earlier said the incentives were not given directly as ordered in the government circular on the special pay, but “in light of the circular”.

An official said the BAERA chairman faced question over the issue from Science and Technology Secretary Md Anwar Hossain during a meeting on Thursday. The secretary ordered Muzammel to take the money back from the officials.

The regulatory authority and the commission had disbursed the money on condition that it must be refunded if questions are raised on the issue.