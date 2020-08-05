Bangladesh drafts law to operate offices digitally after COVID-19 lessons
Shahidul Islam, Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Aug 2020 03:49 AM BdST Updated: 05 Aug 2020 04:13 AM BdST
The Cabinet Division has released the draft of “Digital Governance Act 2020” after feeling the need for a law to operate offices digitally amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Once the law is passed, it will be easier for the government to provide the people with services besides adding pace to office work anytime, not only during a pandemic or other emergencies.
The government offices will be able to collect or disburse money digitally. Officials will also have the ability to sign documents digitally. Documents, including agreements, can be presented digitally under the law.
It will open the door to conferences, meetings, court hearings, recording to witness statements and quizzing them by using audio-visual technology.
Bangladesh has recently introduced e-justice system through an ordinance in the absence of a related law.
The government promulgated the law in 2017 and later formed a subcommittee with the stakeholders.
“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina promised digitalisation in the Awami League’s manifesto before the 2008 elections. We’ve moved a lot ahead. And the people realised its necessity during COVID-19,” said Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir, the joint secretary at the Cabinet Division’s e-governance unit.
“We need to complete all the jobs digitally, but it requires legitimacy. There are many legal issues. This law covers all these issues,” he added.
