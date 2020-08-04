NASA satellite images show intense flooding in Bangladesh
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Aug 2020 09:40 PM BdST Updated: 04 Aug 2020 09:40 PM BdST
Satellite images from NASA have revealed the intensity of flooding in Bangladesh that has affected more than four million people and killed at least 100, mostly from drowning.
Monsoon-related floods have devastated millions of people in South and East Asia since early June 2020.
One of the countries most severely affected has been Bangladesh, where at least a quarter of the country was inundated, NASA Earth Observatory said in a recent article.
Bangladesh on Jun 2 2020. NASA Earth Observatory image by Lauren Dauphin, using MODIS data from NASA EOSDIS/LANCE and GIBS/Worldview.
NASA Earth Observatory used a combination of infrared and visible light to make it easier to see the boundary between water and land. Earth Observatory also published the photo of flooding on Jul 25 in natural colour.
In the false-coloured images, water appears navy blue and black; clouds are white or cyan; and vegetation is bright green.
Bangladesh on Jul 25 2020. NASA Earth Observatory image by Lauren Dauphin, using MODIS data from NASA EOSDIS/LANCE and GIBS/Worldview.
As of Jul 31, the Bangladesh Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre reported water levels along the Jamuna River were at or above “danger level.”Almost a million homes were inundated, and more than 1,500 square kilometres of farmland were damaged across the country. Several areas are also isolated due flooded roads.
Government officials tried to prepare for the monsoon season, but recent disasters made planning difficult.
Bangladesh on Jul 25. Natural colour NASA Earth Observatory image by Lauren Dauphin, using MODIS data from NASA EOSDIS/LANCE and GIBS/Worldview.
The country is recovering from Cyclone Amphan, which hit its coasts in May 2020. And the COVID-19 pandemic has constrained response efforts.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Part 1: Was bdnews24.com share price abnormal, imaginary?
- Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches direct flights to Dhaka
- ‘The biggest monster’ is spreading. And it’s not the coronavirus
- Prominent Muslims to grace Hindu temple ceremony on contested India site
- Bay of Bengal low triggers mild heat wave sweeping Bangladesh
- Govt appoints administrator to Chattogram City Corporation amid election delay
- Bangladesh records 50 virus deaths, 1,918 cases in daily count
- Fate of Shahid as Bangladesh MP hangs in the balance
- Bangladesh receives record $2.6bn remittances in July amid pandemic
- Next big COVID-19 treatment may be manufactured antibodies