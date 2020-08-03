Bangladesh records 30 more virus deaths, cases rise by 1,356
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Aug 2020 02:48 PM BdST Updated: 03 Aug 2020 02:51 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 30 fatalities from the novel coronavirus infection in a daily count, bringing the death toll to 3,184.
The tally of infections rose to 242,102 on the back of 1,356 new COVID-19 cases reported in the 24 hours to 8 am Monday, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing.
The recovery count jumped by 1,066 to 137,905 in the same period. It puts the rate of recovery from the disease at 56.96 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.32 percent following the deaths of 25 men and five women in the last 24 hours.
A total of 4,249 samples were tested at authorised labs across the country during that time, with a positivity rate of 31.91 percent, according to government data.
Globally, over 18.08 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 689,428 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
