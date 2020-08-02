Bangladesh records 22 new virus deaths, caseload tops 240,000

The tally of infections surged to 240,746 on the back of 886 new COVID-19 cases detected in the 24 hours to 8 am Sunday, according to government data.

Another 586 patients recovered through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same, raising the total to 136,839, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing.

It puts the rate of recovery from the disease at 56.84 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.31 percent following the deaths of 17 men and five women in the last 24 hours.

As many as 3,684 samples were tested at authorised labs across the country during that time, with a positivity rate of 24.05 percent, according to the health directorate.

Globally, over 17.85 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 685,179 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.