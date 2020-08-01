Bangladesh logs 2,199 new virus cases, another 21 die
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Aug 2020 02:54 PM BdST Updated: 01 Aug 2020 02:54 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 21 fatalities from the novel coronavirus infections in a day, bringing the body count to 3,132.
The tally of infections surged to 239,807 on the back of 2,199 new COVID-19 cases detected in the 24 hours to 8 am Friday, according to government data.
Another 1,117 patients recovered through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same, raising the total to 136,253, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing. It puts the rate of recovery from the disease at 56.81 percent, while the mortality rate currently stands at 1.31 percent.
As many as 8,802 samples were tested at authorised labs across the country over a 24-hour period, with a positivity rate of 24.98 percent, according to the health directorate.
Globally, over 17.60 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 679,600 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
