Bangladesh reports 2,772 new virus cases, death toll tops 3,100

The tally of infections surged to 237,661 after 2,772 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8 am Friday, according to the health directorate.

Another 2,176 patients recovered from the disease through treatment at home and in hospital care in the period, raising the total to 135,136, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing.

The recovery rate currently stands at 56.86 percent, while the mortality rate is 1.31 percent.

A total of 12,614 samples were tested at authorised labs across Bangladesh in the last 24 hours, 21.98 percent of which returned positive results, according to government data.

Globally, over 17.30 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 673,413 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.