Bangladesh lower courts to return to normal proceedings on Aug 5
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Jul 2020 01:58 AM BdST Updated: 31 Jul 2020 01:58 AM BdST
The lower courts of Bangladesh will resume in-person operations on Aug 5 after switching to e-justice system three months ago following a suspension for another month amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain made the decision on consultation with senior judges of the Supreme Court, the top court said in a statement on Thursday.
The authorities must ensure that everyone follows the instructions issued by the High Court on the safety of people on the court premises and inside the courtrooms.
The Supreme Court went on a general holiday after the government announced a 66-day lockdown in late March after the first coronavirus patients were detected in Bangladesh.
The country’s judiciary entered a new era with the launch of e-justice as the lower courts began hearing cases remotely on May 11 following the chief justice’s directives.
Lawyers filed pleas online for hearings in courts remotely via videoconferencing and other digital means.
The lawyers demanded reopening of the courts as the types of cases for virtual hearing were limited, and there were certain issues related to the use of ICT, new to many of the senior advocates.
