Bangladesh's virus death toll hits 3,000, cases jump by 2,960
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Jul 2020 02:53 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jul 2020 03:34 PM BdST
The death toll from COVID-19 has reached 3,000 in Bangladesh, a grim milestone for the epidemic which has upended millions of lives in the country.
The authorities registered another 35 new fatalities, including 26 men and nine women, in the 24 hours to 8 am Tuesday.
The caseload surged to 229,185 after 2,960 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the same period, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing.
Another 1,731 patients recovered from the disease through treatment at home and in hospital care, bringing the total to 127,414, according to government data.
It puts the rate of recovery at 55.59 percent while the mortality rate is 1.31 percent.
A total of 12,714 samples were tested at 81 authorised labs across the country with a positivity rate of 23.28 percent in the last 24 hours.
Bangladesh detected its first cases the novel coronavirus infection on Mar 8. The first death was reported 10 days later.
Almost three months later, the body count reached the 1,000 mark on Jun 10. But the tally doubled in the space of the next 25 days on Jul 5 and it only took more 23 days for the toll to grow by another 1,000.
Globally, over 16.49 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 654,327 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- Neurosurgeon dies of burn injuries
- Shahed 'bribed' ex-Padma Bank executive for loan
- Bangladesh to build monastery in Nepal
- Police on alert ahead of Eid
- Shajahan’s daughter complains of ‘wrong’ report
- Bangladesh gets 10 locomotives from India
- 37 virus deaths, 2,772 cases in daily count
- 28 DGHS officials transferred
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh to fund construction of Buddhist monastery in Nepal
- Neurosurgeon dies in Dhaka hospital from burn injuries
- Bangladesh receives 10 locomotives from India
- Shahed 'bribed' ex-Padma Bank executive Mahbubul Chisty for Tk 20m loan
- Cattle traders pin hopes on biggest annual sales. Customers remain far apart on prices
- Shajahan’s daughter, barred from flying to London, says her COVID-19 test report was ‘wrong’
- Schoolgirls in India discover Earth-bound asteroid
- Dhaka University suspends Sharmin Jahan as assistant registrar over fake mask scam
- MP Israfil Alam dies at 54 after initial recovery from COVID-19
- Second COVID-19 wave forces new travel curbs around the globe