Bangladesh's virus death toll hits 3,000, cases jump by 2,960

The authorities registered another 35 new fatalities, including 26 men and nine women, in the 24 hours to 8 am Tuesday.

The caseload surged to 229,185 after 2,960 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the same period, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing.

Another 1,731 patients recovered from the disease through treatment at home and in hospital care, bringing the total to 127,414, according to government data.

It puts the rate of recovery at 55.59 percent while the mortality rate is 1.31 percent.

A total of 12,714 samples were tested at 81 authorised labs across the country with a positivity rate of 23.28 percent in the last 24 hours.

Bangladesh detected its first cases the novel coronavirus infection on Mar 8. The first death was reported 10 days later.

Almost three months later, the body count reached the 1,000 mark on Jun 10. But the tally doubled in the space of the next 25 days on Jul 5 and it only took more 23 days for the toll to grow by another 1,000.

Globally, over 16.49 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 654,327 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.