Shahed placed on fresh 28-day remand on fraud, embezzlement charges

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Choudhury issued the remand order on Sunday after rejecting Shahed's bail plea.

Shahed was produced before the court at the end of a 10-day remand in a case over a COVID-19 test scam involving Regent Hospital.

The detective police subsequently sought permission to interrogate him for 10 days in each of the cases. But the court later placed him on a 7-day remand in each.