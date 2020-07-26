Shahed placed on fresh 28-day remand on fraud, embezzlement charges
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Jul 2020 01:15 PM BdST Updated: 26 Jul 2020 01:15 PM BdST
Police have been granted 28 more days to grill Regent Hospital Chairman Mohammad Shahed in four cases carrying charges of fraud and embezzlement.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Choudhury issued the remand order on Sunday after rejecting Shahed's bail plea.
Shahed was produced before the court at the end of a 10-day remand in a case over a COVID-19 test scam involving Regent Hospital.
The detective police subsequently sought permission to interrogate him for 10 days in each of the cases. But the court later placed him on a 7-day remand in each.
