Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh appoints Khurshid Alam, a professor of surgery, as DG of health services

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Jul 2020 06:46 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jul 2020 06:46 PM BdST

The government has appointed Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam, a professor of surgery at Dhaka Medical College as the director general of health services, replacing Abul Kalam Azad.

The Health Services Division announced the appointment of Alam, hours after terminating a contract with Azad on Thursday.

The changes come as the DGHS is struggling to regain public trust amid a series of scams related to COVID-19 tests.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.