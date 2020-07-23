Bangladesh appoints Khurshid Alam, a professor of surgery, as DG of health services
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Jul 2020 06:46 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jul 2020 06:46 PM BdST
The government has appointed Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam, a professor of surgery at Dhaka Medical College as the director general of health services, replacing Abul Kalam Azad.
The Health Services Division announced the appointment of Alam, hours after terminating a contract with Azad on Thursday.
The changes come as the DGHS is struggling to regain public trust amid a series of scams related to COVID-19 tests.
More stories
- Climate refugees move into new homes
- 50 virus deaths, 2,856 cases in daily count
- Infant dies in Dhaka gas blast
- Police quiz DGHS bosses in JKG scam
- School reopening after Eid is rumour: govt
- Fire from sanitiser burns doctor couple
- Licence: DGHS orders hospital to shut
- Mosharraf, Shahidul made ambassadors
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Fire from hand sanitiser burns doctor couple in Dhaka
- Ex-NBR chief Mosharraf, BIMSTEC Secretary General Shahidul made ambassadors
- Don't expect first COVID-19 vaccinations until early 2021: WHO's Ryan
- Covered van crashes into passenger vehicle, kills seven in Cox’s Bazar
- Health taskforce on the way as Bangladesh grapples with COVID-19 scams
- Bangladesh to observe Eid-ul-Azha on Aug 1
- MP Salina says husband Shahid is a 'victim of conspiracy'
- Regent’s Shahed became partner in a hotel in Dhaka’s Uttara. He then ‘grabbed’ it
- Infant killed in Bangshal gas line explosion, three others injured
- City Bank unveils instant loan with bKash