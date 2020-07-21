Shahabuddin hospital MD, two others remanded in COVID-19 test scam

The Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court passed the order to remand Faisal, Abil Hasnat, an assistant director of the hospital, and storekeeper Shahriz Kabir after they were produced in the court by the police on Tuesday.

The Rapid Action Batallion uncovered a series of irregularities committed by the hospital in a drive on Sunday.

The elite force started a case the following day and arrested the three from Banani's Sweet Dream Hotel owned by Faisal's father Md Shahbuddin, amid allegations of unapproved coronavirus tests.

The RAB handed them to Gulshan police. The court turned down a bail petition and sent them into police custody.