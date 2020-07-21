Shahabuddin hospital MD, two others remanded in COVID-19 test scam
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Jul 2020 05:51 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jul 2020 05:51 PM BdST
A Dhaka court has granted the police five days to quiz Faisal Al Islam, the managing director of Shahabuddin Medical College Hospital, and two others in remand in a case accusing the private facility of running unauthorised COVID-19 tests.
The Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court passed the order to remand Faisal, Abil Hasnat, an assistant director of the hospital, and storekeeper Shahriz Kabir after they were produced in the court by the police on Tuesday.
The elite force started a case the following day and arrested the three from Banani's Sweet Dream Hotel owned by Faisal's father Md Shahbuddin, amid allegations of unapproved coronavirus tests.
The RAB handed them to Gulshan police. The court turned down a bail petition and sent them into police custody.
