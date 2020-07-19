Bangladesh to open special police station to deal with cybercrimes

The police are going for the experimental launch because the final approval may take time though the drafting of a detailed guideline is underway, said Shah Alam, DIG at CID’s Cyber Police Centre.

The draft will need final clearance from the National Implementation Committee for Administrative Reforms or NICAR after approvals from the Police Headquarters and the home ministry.

The police will open the makeshift station at the CID Headquarters as the search continues for a permanent venue in Dhaka.

Currently, the CID’s Cybercrime Centre provides the people with advice through its hotline 01730336431, while the victims file complaints with police stations or cases at court. They will be able to file the complaints or cases at the special police station when it opens.

The victims of cybercrimes will be able to file complaints online to the special police station, Additional IGP Mahbubur Rahman, who heads the CID, said at a press conference on Jul 6.

The online system will be launched gradually, with two superintendents of police assisting the additional DIG for monitoring and investigation units, Alam told bdnews24.com.

The special police station will have an over 300-strong workforce, including four additional SPs, eight assistant SPs, 30 inspectors and at least 60 sub-inspectors.

This is for the first time an officer with a higher rank than an inspector will head a police station.

Alam said more than 1,500 policemen with CID training in anti-cybercrimes are working in different stations.

Moudut Halder, officer-in-charge of Chawkbazar Police Station, said they receive at least one complaint of cybercrimes, such as Facebook account hack or circulation of indecent photos on social media. They forward the cases to the cybercrime unit.

Two men, who recently filed complaints over cybercrimes, said it would be easier for victims to get help if the investigation is conducted from the place where the cases are filed.

The idea of a police station for cybercrimes is new, but many countries have launched such stations. In India’s West Bengal, an inspector heads the cyber police station set up last year.

Kazi Mustafiz, president of Cybercrime Awareness Foundation, welcomed the move.

Bangladesh has a total of 660 police stations, including those of River Police and Railway Police.