Sabrina abused her credentials as government doctor for fraud: police
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Jul 2020 08:16 PM BdST Updated: 18 Jul 2020 08:16 PM BdST
Dr Sabrina Sharmeen Husain, currently in police custody over her alleged ties to a COVID-19 test scam, abused her credentials as a government doctor to carry out her fraudulent practices, the Detective Branch has said.
The chairman of JKG Health Care, Sabrina, who also uses her surname as Chaudhury, was placed on fresh two-day remand on Friday after three days of interrogations in custody following her arrest on Jul 12.
The DB is assessing the statement received so far in the investigation, Additional Commissioner Abdul Baten of the Detective Branch said on Saturday.
“What Sabrina and her husband Ariful Chaudhary used most to carry out the fraudery is her face-value as a doctor, her identity in the health directorate and other places,” he said.
“For instance, a project was launched to primarily collect [COVID-19] samples in Dhaka, Narayanganj and several other places. But even in that project, they did not deliver the services they were supposed to in collecting COVID-19 samples.”
The investigation was still in very early stages, according to Baten. If found, they will record the criminal offences and inform the health ministry and higher authorities about their offences related to the health directorate.
Mentioning that those related to the case would also be interrogated, the DB official is confident that Sabrina received help from somewhere or else she would not conduct such activities.
The Jobeda Khatun General Health Care, or JKG Health Care, a unit of Oval Group, received permission to carry out COVID-19 tests through applying to the Directorate General of Health Services after the coronavirus outbreak.
Ariful is currently remanded for the second time in the case.
