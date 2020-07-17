RAB opens hotline to take complaints against Regent Hospital boss Shahed

The victims will be able to lodge complaints against Shahed dialling hotline number 01777720211 or sending mail at rabhq.invest@gmail.com, RAB officials said in a briefing on Friday.

The victims have also been told to contact the investigation wing at RAB headquarters to get legal assistance from the elite force.

Shahed, the chairman of Regent Group, had allegedly started swindling people out of their millions by setting up different businesses. He cheated businesspeople by flaunting showing his photos with ministers, MPs, government officials and politicians on Facebook, according to the RAB.

He took permission from the Health Directorate to treat COVID-19 patients at two separate branches of Regent Hospital in Uttara and Mirpur. Taking advantage of the government approval, his institution began to charge Tk 3,000 to 4,000 each for a COVID-19 test.

Following the information over the false COVID-19 test reports, RAB sealed off the headquarters and two branches of Regent Hospital in Dhaka. It also initiated a case against 17 people, including Shahed, on charges of issuing fake COVID-19 test reports and other irregularities.

The elite force arrested Shahed in a Satkhira village bordering India on Wednesday and airlifted him to Dhaka before handing him over to the police.

He was subsequently produced in court alongside his close aide Masud Parvez, also the MD of Regent Hospital, on Thursday amid tight security.

When Shahed was being hounded by law-enforcement agencies for about a week, a case was filed against him for allegedly embezzling Tk 9.1 million from a businessman in Chattogram. Shahed took the money promising him help to secure a route permit for operating illegal CNG-run autorickshaws in Dhaka.

Several people, deceived by Shahed, appeared at RAB office in Uttara following his arrest on Wednesday. They brought several allegations of cheating against Shahed.

Of them, a stone trader from Sylhet told bdnews24.com that Shahed had bought a large consignment of stone worth Tk 3 million from him and sold it later at lower price without paying him back.

One more victim from Syhlet alleged that Shahed has taken Tk 100,000 from him as a deposit while appointing him in the post of security in-charge of Regent Hospital.

He was beaten and handed over to the police in a ‘false’ theft case for demanding his money back after being denied salaries for three months. He later secured a bail after being in prison for two months.