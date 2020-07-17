President Hamid will travel to Kishoreganj Sunday for burial of brother Hye
President Md Abdul Hamid will travel to his ancestral home in Kishoregganj’s Mithamoin for the burial of his younger brother Md Abdul Hye, who died from COVID-19 at a Dhaka hospital.
A helicopter carrying the president and the body of Hye is expected to leave the capital at 2pm on Sunday, the president’s Press Secretary Joynal Abedin told bdnews24.com on Friday.
This is the first time the president is going to his home district in eight months. He left the Bangabhaban for the last time on Jun 11 to attend the budget session in parliament after the coronavirus outbreak began in March.
During his last weeklong visit to Kishoreganj in October last year, Hamid had joined programmes and inaugurated several projects.
Hye, a freedom fighter, will be buried with state honour.
Hamid may spend the night at his ancestral home, a Bangabhaban official said.
Hye, who worked as the assistant private secretary to Hamid, passed away at the Combined Military Hospital in the wee hours of Friday after suffering a heart attack at the age of 67.
Hye was on mechanical ventilator support. He left behind his wife, a son and two daughters. His son Saif Md Farabi had also contracted the virus.
