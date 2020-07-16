Former Bangladesh Navy chief Mohaiminul dies from COVID-19
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Jul 2020 12:07 AM BdST Updated: 16 Jul 2020 12:07 AM BdST
Former Bangladesh Navy chief Rear Admiral Muhammad Mohaiminul Islam has died from COVID-19 at the age of 79.
He passed away at the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka on Tuesday, the Inter-Services Public Relations or ISPR said in a statement on Wednesday.
Mohaiminul had been suffering from kidney ailment as well for long.
He was admitted to the hospital on Jul 1 after contracting the novel coronavirus.
The former Navy chief was buried at Banani Military Graveyard after a Namaz-e-Janaza at the Navy Headquarters Mosque following Asr prayers on Wednesday.
He served as the Navy chief from 1991 to 1995.
He had served at BN Fleet, Chattogram Zone of Navy, dockyard, Naval Administrative Authority and as deputy chief of naval staff.
Born in 1941, Mohaiminul joined the Pakistan Naval Academy as an officer cadet in 1959 and was commissioned in 1963.
He completed special courses on submarine in Turkey and France. He graduated
from the US Naval Command College.
The King of Thailand honoured him with the Knight Grand Cross title.
