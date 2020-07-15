RAB arrests Regent Hospital Chairman Shahed over COVID-19 test scam
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Jul 2020 07:23 AM BdST Updated: 15 Jul 2020 07:32 AM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion or RAB has arrested Mohammed Shahed aka Shahed Karim, chairman of Regent Hospital, in Satkhira.
Shahed was at large for a week following the COVID-19 test scam involving his hospital.
RAB arrested him at around 5.30 am in the district’s Debhata border area on Wednesday, said Lt Col Ashik Billah, legal and media affairs director of the elite force.
"A loaded pistol was recovered from him. We could have missed him if we were a bit late.”
More to follow
