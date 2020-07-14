Bangladesh orders all to stay at places of work during Eid holidays amid pandemic
The government has ordered employees of all public, private and autonomous organisations to stay in their places of work during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays.
The public administration ministry announced the order on Monday as part of efforts to curb the escalating coronavirus infections and fatalities.
Earlier in the day, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said the three-day holiday would not be extended.
The Eid is expected to fall on Jul 31 or Aug 1, subject to the sighting of the moon for the month of Zil Hajj on the Islamic calendar.
After a 66-day lockdown over the outbreak, offices reopened on a limited scale on May 31. Public transport services have also resumed.
Experts have warned of a further rise in infection rate during the Eid-ul-Azha and called for a ban on leaving the cities during the holidays to control the outbreak.
The rate increased after Eid-ul-Fitr in June. The number of COVID-19 cases is approaching 200,000 with around 2,300 deaths.
