Bangladesh MP’s son, accused of fatal hit-and-run two years ago, slams into police car

The police took Shabab to a station after the incident at Lalkhan Bazar on Saturday night but later freed him on some conditions.

He was driving the car during the incident, Khulshi Police Station OC Pranab Chowdhury confirmed.

“There was a bit misunderstanding. It was settled through discussion,” he added.

A policeman who witnessed the incident said they were travelling to Motijharna by a microbus to investigate a clash between two groups.

When the vehicle came out of the police station, it was hit by Shabab’s car coming from the opposite direction.

An altercation ensued and the police took the car and Shabab to the station. They freed him later after discussion.

Shabab could not be reached for comment. His father did not take phone calls.

An Audi SUV registered under the name of the Awami League MP’s wife Kamrun Nahar Shiuli ran over and killed Selim Bepari, a professional driver who was waiting for a transport to return home, in Dhaka’s Mohakhali on the night of Jun 19.

The MP’s family later settled the case promising a one-time payment of Tk 2 million and a monthly payment of Tk 20,000 in exchange for dropping charges.

The MP represents Noakhali-4 constituency in parliament. His family has a home in Chattogram’s Lalkhan Bazar as well.