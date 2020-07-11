Bogura RDA chief Aminul Islam dies from COVID-19
Published: 11 Jul 2020 12:52 PM BdST Updated: 11 Jul 2020 12:52 PM BdST
Md Aminul Islam, the director-general of Bogura's Rural Development Authority, has died after contracting COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
He passed away during treatment at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital on Saturday, RDA Director Sufia Nazim confirmed.
Speaking to bdnews24.com on Jun 24, Aminul said he did not have a fever but only a cold. "I've had this problem [cold] since childhood. I was also coughing a bit and decided to get tested when it wouldn't go away."
After the test results came back positive for the coronavirus, Aminul began isolating in his bungalow in the RDA.
His wife and two sons live in Rajshahi. Both his sons have also tested positive for the coronavirus, said Sufia.
