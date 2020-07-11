Bogura RDA chief Aminul Islam dies from COVID-19

He passed away during treatment at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital on Saturday, RDA Director Sufia Nazim confirmed.

Aminul tested positive for the coronavirus infection on Jun 23, Sufia told bdnews24.com. He was subsequently admitted to RJMC and moved into intensive care on Jun 29.

Speaking to bdnews24.com on Jun 24, Aminul said he did not have a fever but only a cold. "I've had this problem [cold] since childhood. I was also coughing a bit and decided to get tested when it wouldn't go away."

After the test results came back positive for the coronavirus, Aminul began isolating in his bungalow in the RDA.

His wife and two sons live in Rajshahi. Both his sons have also tested positive for the coronavirus, said Sufia.