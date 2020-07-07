Bangladesh decides to import rice as prices surge in pandemic
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Jul 2020 12:43 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jul 2020 12:43 PM BdST
The government has decided to buy rice from abroad while reducing the import duty, as local millers refused to supply the staple at the agreed price.
“The government will import rice to keep the market stable,” the Ministry of Food said in a statement on Tuesday, citing Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder.
The minster had reiterated the government’s previous plan to import rice in case the millers refuse to supply the rice at the agreed price, despite a bumper harvest of paddy in the Boro season
The government decided to purchase 1.9 million tonnes of Boro rice this year. They will buy 1 million tonnes of parboiled rice at Tk 36 per kg from millers and 1.5 million tonnes of Atap rice or sundried rice at Tk 35 per kg. It plans to buy 800,000 tonnes of Boro rice directly from the farmers.
Refusing to sell the rice at a government-quoted price of Tk 36 per kg, some mill owners want a price increase, jeopardising the government’s plan to stockpile rice as part of its efforts to ensure food security during the coronavirus crisis.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Andrew Kishore, celebrated playback singer, dies at 64
- A bird's-eye view of Bangladesh’s first expressway
- BB removes ONE Bank Chairman Sayeed Hossain Chowdhury over loan delinquency
- Police arrest Crest Securities owner, wife who vanished after shuttering brokerage house
- Medical technologists stage sit-in, threaten strike for ‘deserved recognition’
- Bangladesh registers 3,201 virus cases, 44 deaths in daily count
- Bangladesh restaurants slowly reopen after lockdown. But owners stare into abyss
- India allows import through Benapole after Bangladesh exporters’ tit-for-tat move
- Biman flies to London only, suspends other international flights
- Hasina floats plan to use foreign exchange reserves to fund development