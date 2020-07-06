UNHCR hails Bangladesh’s efforts to curb coronavirus at Rohingya camps
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Jul 2020 08:39 AM BdST Updated: 06 Jul 2020 08:39 AM BdST
The UN refugee agency UNHCR’s Representative Steven Corliss has hailed Bangladesh’s efforts to strangle the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Rohingya camps.
Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen described the “success” as an outcome of “quick planning and joint efforts”.
“We have been able to implement a good plan in Cox’s Bazar despite the odds. The world should know the story of the success,” he said at Let’s Talk on Sunday.
The ruling Awami League’s Centre for Research and Information organised the virtual episode of the programme on Rohingya response and COVID-19.
Corliss praised the government and international agencies for their role in limiting entry into and exit from the camps to control the outbreak.
He said everyone should also work to scale up health services to the Rohingya and the host communities in Cox’s Bazar.
The government confirmed 52 coronavirus cases and five deaths from COVID-19 among over 1 million Rohingya refugees at the densely populated camps until Sunday.
Mahbub Alam Talukder, the refugee, relief and repatriation commissioner, said they have taken “good” preparations to tackle the COVID-19 situation in the Rohingya camps.
Sumaya Tasnim, medical officer and IPC focal for Leda ITC and Jani Alam, volunteer at Rohingya Youth, Psycho-Social Volunteer Programme, Relief International, also spoke at the programme moderated by Showvik Das Tamal.
