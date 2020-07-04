ISPAB threatens to suspend internet services over VAT
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Jul 2020 04:28 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jul 2020 04:34 PM BdST
The Internet Service Providers Association of Bangladesh has threatened to suspend its services across the country if the double-layer value added tax imposed on the sector is not revised.
“We have decided to suspend internet services across the country on a limited scale if the VAT-related complications are not solved,” ISPAB President MA Hakim said.
“We will suspend the services for one or two hours at a certain time every week. The shutdown will be effective soon.”
More to follow
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh firm says it has developed COVID-19 vaccine. Government is in the dark
- Biman Bangladesh plans to fly Dhaka-Toronto direct from October
- Italian region asks Bangladeshis to test for COVID-19 after cases found
- Bangladesh energy start-up SOLshare wins Ashden Awards for climate change innovation
- Minister blames BJMC for jute industry woes
- Bangladesh exporters block India imports at Benapole port in tit-for-tat move
- bKash users can now send money to mobile phone users who don’t have account
- Bangladesh logs 3,288 new virus cases, death toll approaches 2,000
- Almost a third of COVID-19 samples show mutation, but not worse disease: WHO
- Author Makbula Manzoor dies at 81