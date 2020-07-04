Home > Bangladesh

ISPAB threatens to suspend internet services over VAT

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 Jul 2020 04:28 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jul 2020 04:34 PM BdST

The Internet Service Providers Association of Bangladesh has threatened to suspend its services across the country if the double-layer value added tax imposed on the sector is not revised.

The ISPAB issued the threat from a virtual media briefing on Saturday amid the coronavirus pandemic that made people more dependent on internet services.

“We have decided to suspend internet services across the country on a limited scale if the VAT-related complications are not solved,” ISPAB President MA Hakim said.

“We will suspend the services for one or two hours at a certain time every week. The shutdown will be effective soon.”

 

 

More to follow

