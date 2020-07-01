Bangladesh records 41 new virus deaths, 3,775 daily cases
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Jul 2020 03:04 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jul 2020 03:04 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 41 new fatalities from the novel coronavirus infection in a daily count, bringing the death toll to 1,888.
The tally of infections surged to 149,258 on the back of 3,775 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8am Wednesday, according to the health directorate.
Another 2,484 patients recovered from the illness at home and in hospital care in the same period, raising the total to 62,102, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing.
The recovery rate in Bangladesh currently stands at 41.61 percent, while the mortality rate is 1.26 percent, according to government data.
As many as 17,875 samples were tested at authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, 21.12 percent of which returned positive results, said Nasima.
Globally, over 10.48 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 511,542 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
