Home > Bangladesh

Rescuers recover 23 bodies after launch capsizes in Buriganga

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 29 Jun 2020 12:35 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jun 2020 12:59 PM BdST

The authorities have pulled 23 bodies from the Buriganga River after a launch capsized when it collided with another vessel in Dhaka.

The incident took place near Dhaka’s Shyambazar at around 9:30am on Monday, said Fire Service Control Room Officer Rozina Islam.

The victims include three children and six women, according to Rozina.

Divers from the fire service subsequently arrived on the scene and began the rescue operation with the help of the BIWTA and Coast Guard.

The launch, Morning Bird, was heading toward Sadarghat from Munshiganj when it collided with the Moyuri-2 vessel from Chandpur, said BIWTA transport inspector Md Selim.

Morning Bird carried more than 50 passengers and some of them swam to the shore. The other passengers remained trapped inside the vessel.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.