Rescuers recover 23 bodies after launch capsizes in Buriganga

The incident took place near Dhaka’s Shyambazar at around 9:30am on Monday, said Fire Service Control Room Officer Rozina Islam.

The victims include three children and six women, according to Rozina.

Divers from the fire service subsequently arrived on the scene and began the rescue operation with the help of the BIWTA and Coast Guard.

The launch, Morning Bird, was heading toward Sadarghat from Munshiganj when it collided with the Moyuri-2 vessel from Chandpur, said BIWTA transport inspector Md Selim.

Morning Bird carried more than 50 passengers and some of them swam to the shore. The other passengers remained trapped inside the vessel.