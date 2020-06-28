Bangladesh loses three more doctors to COVID-19 in two days
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Jun 2020 12:25 AM BdST Updated: 28 Jun 2020 12:25 AM BdST
Three more physicians have died in Bangladesh in two days from the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
Of them, Dr Md Assaduzzaman and Dr Gopal Sankar Dey died on Saturday and Dr Mohammad Hossain on Friday.
“He was admitted to the hospital for the COVID-19 treatment on Jun 12. His condition deteriorated suddenly in the afternoon and he died within an hour,” NICRH Director Dr Mushtaq Ahmed told bdnews24.com.
Dr Gopal Sankar Dey, head of Psychiatry Department at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College, died from the respiratory illness at the age of 65.
He breathed his last at Mount Adora Hospital in Sylhet around 8:45pm on Saturday, according to Bangladesh Medical Association.
He was a student of the 11th batch at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College, while Dr Assaduzzaman was a student of the 30th batch at the same hospital.
Dr Mohammad Hossain, a retired medical officer of Chattogram City Corporation, died from COVID-19 at the age of 64.
The 17th batch student of Chattogram Medical College Hospital breathed his last in the port city’s Max Hospital and Diagnostic Centre at 11pm on Friday.
The authorities of BMA expressed their deep shock over the death of the three doctors.
As many as 1,431 doctors have been infected with the virus so far in Bangladesh, according to a tally by BMA. Forty-nine doctors died from the COVID-19 illness, while six others died with coronavirus symptoms.
The death toll from the virus rose to 1,695 and the tally of infections surged to 133,978 on Saturday, according to the health directorate.
