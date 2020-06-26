US report upgrades Bangladesh’s ranking on trafficking list

The State Department upgraded Bangladesh in its 2020 Trafficking in Persons report, published on Jun 25, which sorts countries into four tiers based on their efforts to fight trafficking.

Bangladesh moved from Tier 2 Watch List to Tier 2, meaning it does meet the minimum standards to eliminate trafficking but that it no longer faces special scrutiny and is at less risk of falling to Tier 3, which can trigger United States sanctions.

There is more work to be done to fully meet these standards, and put an end to this despicable practice, the US Embassy in Dhaka said on its website, commenting on the report.

“This significant step reflects Bangladesh’s progress in combating human trafficking over the past year, including standing up seven anti-trafficking tribunals and taking action against recruiting agencies exploiting Bangladeshis seeking to work abroad,” it said.

“We congratulate the government and committed civil society actors who fought tirelessly to pursue accountability for traffickers and freedom for victims. They are Bangladesh’s heroes in the fight against global human trafficking,” US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R Miller and Ambassador-at-Large to Combat Trafficking in Persons John Cotton Richmond wrote.

In addition, the government continued to allow humanitarian access to the Rohingya camps. However, the government did not meet the minimum standards in several key areas. Law enforcement decreased investigations into trafficking cases, continued to deny credible reports of official complicity in trafficking, and, despite hundreds of credible reports of forced labour and sex trafficking of Rohingya, did not open investigations to verify these reports.

Many refugees attempting to reach Malaysia by boat from Bangladesh are being held hostage by traffickers who have demanded ransoms from their relatives with threats of violence, several families and aid groups said this month.

Bangladesh earlier this month arrested more than 50 people accused of extorting money from people on false promises of jobs overseas in a major crackdown on human trafficking after 30 migrant workers were murdered in Libya.

Yet Bangladesh lacks sufficient agreements to receive evidence from foreign governments, the report found, stating that trafficking cases can take several years to progress.

Despite widespread reports of child sex trafficking, including in licensed brothels, the government did not make efforts to identify victims or investigate the persistent reports, according to the report.

While international organisations identified more than 1,000 potential Bangladeshi forced labour victims in Saudi Arabia during the reporting period, the government did not report efforts to provide the majority with services or criminally investigate allegations of forced labour.

TRAFFICKING RING

The report by the US State Department has also mentioned a trafficking ring operated by a Bangladesh parliamentarian who bribed Kuwaiti officials to bring more than 20,000 Bangladeshi migrant workers on work visas that stipulated a different job and lower salaries than their contracts.

The report did not directly mention the name of Bangladesh MP Mohammad Shahid Islam but provided details about the scam. The parliamentarian paid the workers less wages than agreed upon or not at all, according to the report.

The Kuwaiti attorney general detained Shahid Islam, nicknamed Papul, in the country’s central prison for a period of 21 days after interrogations of 17 days, according to an Arab Times report.

Kuwait earlier froze the bank accounts of Shahid and his company following his arrest on charges of human trafficking and money laundering. Shahid holds about five million Kuwaiti dinars, or Tk 1.38 billion, in those accounts.

The move aims to stop Shahid from withdrawing or transferring money from these accounts from which funds will be confiscated if the charges are proved in court, prosecutors said.

The public prosecutor in Kuwait decided to continue the imprisonment of the remaining suspects.

Laxmipur-2 MP Shahid was arrested on Jun 8 in Kuwait’s Musharraf area. Having travelled to Kuwait as a migrant worker, Shahid now has permanent resident status and runs his own business there. His wife Salina Islam is also an MP in Bangladesh from a seat reserved for women.

BMET AT FAULT

The US report noted that Bangladesh became a party to the Protocol to Prevent, Suppress and Punish Trafficking in Persons, especially women and children, supplementing the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organised Crime, after April 2019.

It accused the Bureau of Manpower and Employment Training or of allowing recruitment agencies to exclude from required pre-departure trainings information on human trafficking, specifically how to file a complaint against one’s employer or recruitment agency.

BMET also forced some migrant workers to arbitrate labour violations with their exploitative recruitment agencies without representation, the report said.

The government continued to allow employers to charge high recruitment fees to migrant workers and did not consistently address illegally operating recruitment

sub-agents, which left workers vulnerable to traffickers, it added.

The US recommended significantly increasing investigations, prosecutions and convictions, and steps to eliminate recruitment fees charged to workers by licenced labour recruiters, expand services for victims, allow NGOs to provide services to victims in government shelters without a court order, implement measures to protect Rohingya refugees, enhance training for officials, and fully implement the 2018-2020 National Plan of Action, among others.

Elsewhere in the TIP report - which warned that the coronavirus pandemic had made more people vulnerable to trafficking - Afghanistan and Nicaragua were demoted to Tier 3 while Saudi Arabia was upgraded to the Tier 2 Watch List.

With details from Reuters