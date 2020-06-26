Former JKG graphic designer Hiru charged with making ‘false COVID-19 reports’

Several fabricated COVID-19 test reports were found on the laptops and PCs seized from Humayun and his wife Tanzina Patwari. The couple confessed to their roles in the offence during initial interrogations, police said on Friday.

“Humayun and his wife Tanzina were detained on Jun 22 following a complaint filed by Kamal Hossain, a caretaker of a house in Dhaka’s Kalyanpur.

“JKG Chief Executive Ariful Chowdhury and two other employees were arrested following the information provided by them,” Md Mahmud Khan, the assistant commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (Tejgaon zone), had previously told bdnews24.com.

According to the complaint, Kamal contacted JKG online through Humayun after his landlord and landlady had showed COVID-19 symptoms. A representative of Humayun collected samples of total five people from Kamal in three phases. They paid Humayun Tk 45,000 for the tests.

Several other victims had also complained against JKG Healthcare after being deceived by them. Police opened an investigation into the testing scam following the complaint by Kamal, Mahmud said.

“Tanzina joined JKG Healthcare with her husband after the clinic where she had earlier worked had shut due to the coronavirus outbreak. The couple were trained up on preparing false COVID-19 test reports and left JKG, launching online platforms for testing samples from suspected coronavirus patients,” Mahmud added.

As many as 43 false COVID-19 reports were seized from the couple during a police raid on Jun 22. Four of them were prepared for expatriates, according to the police.

The government on Jun 24 barred JKG from collecting samples from suspected virus patients following the testing scandal.