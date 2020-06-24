JKG stripped of permission to collect samples after COVID-19 testing scam

The Directorate General of Health Services revoked its permission through an office order on Wednesday after the arrest of JKG CEO Ariful Chowdhury and four others for their alleged involvement in the scam on Tuesday.

The police have charged the five with providing false reports though JKG does not have the capacity or permission to run COVID-19 test.

The investigators found a large number of fabricated COVID-19 test reports, written on the official pads of the health directorate and the IEDCR on the laptops of JKG.

The suspects used to charge Tk 5,000 for the collection of each sample, and Tk 7,000 to 8,000 per sample from expatriates, according to police.

JKG, an organisation of volunteers, is affiliated with Oval Group. It set up 44 kiosks in Dhaka and Narayanganj for the sample collection.

It had earlier made headlines when its workers clashed with students of Government Titumir College in Dhaka’s Mohakhali over housing of the workers in the institution.