JKG Chief Executive Ariful, four others arrested over COVID-19 testing scandal
Published: 24 Jun 2020 02:24 AM BdST Updated: 24 Jun 2020 02:24 AM BdST
Police have arrested JKG Healthcare CEO Ariful Chowdhury and four others for their alleged involvement in a COVID-19 testing scam.
They have brought charges against JKG Healthcare of providing false reports without testing the swabs collected from the people for COVID-19 test.
“A large number of fabricated COVID-19 test reports, written on the official pads of the health directorate and the IEDCR, were found on the laptops of JKG Healthcare,” said Md Mahmud Khan, the assistant commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (Tejgaon zone).
Samples are stored inside a plastic bag at Government Unani and Ayurvedic Medical College and Hospital in Dhaka’s Mirpur. These will be sent to a government-designated laboratory for testing. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove
“The couple admitted that they were former workers of JKG Healthcare and trained by the institute on how to prepare a false COVID-19 test report. Several false reports have also been seized from them,” Mahmud added.
Police raided JKG office in Gulshan afterwards and arrested two other employees with its CEO Ariful Chowdhury on Tuesday.
Four laptops, two PCs, and huge materials for collecting swabs from people have been recovered during the raid.
The suspects used to charge Tk 5,000 for the collection of each sample, and Tk 7,000 to 8,000 per sample from expatriates, according to police.
