Bangladesh locks down seven more red zones to curb coronavirus

The lockdown will be effective at the newly declared virus red zones in Cox’s Bazar, Magura, Khulna and Habiganj from Wednesday, the public administration ministry said in a notice on Tuesday.

The local authorities will now be able to put strict curbs on normal life in the areas.

Offices and factories will remain closed while traffic and public movement will be restricted.

The government has imposed restrictions over coronavirus in a total of 45 areas in three phases after lifting the nationwide lockdown.

Staff in offices and at workplaces in the red zones will also be under the curbs.

Emergency services will be allowed to continue.