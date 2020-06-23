Bangladesh locks down seven more red zones to curb coronavirus
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Jun 2020 09:26 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jun 2020 09:26 PM BdST
The government has announced so-called general holiday in seven more areas in four districts declaring them high-risk zones for coronavirus infection.
The lockdown will be effective at the newly declared virus red zones in Cox’s Bazar, Magura, Khulna and Habiganj from Wednesday, the public administration ministry said in a notice on Tuesday.
The local authorities will now be able to put strict curbs on normal life in the areas.
Offices and factories will remain closed while traffic and public movement will be restricted.
The government has imposed restrictions over coronavirus in a total of 45 areas in three phases after lifting the nationwide lockdown.
Staff in offices and at workplaces in the red zones will also be under the curbs.
Emergency services will be allowed to continue.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh to lock down 11 more virus red zones Tuesday
- Virus patient charged Tk 86,000 for '30 minutes' of oxygen therapy
- UN adopts resolution asking Myanmar to take back Rohingya from Bangladesh
- Olama League makes false claim: coronavirus is not contagious
- Saudi Arabia bars international pilgrim arrivals for Hajj to control coronavirus
- Trump suspends visas allowing hundreds of thousands of foreigners to work in the US
- Bangladesh regulator bridles Grameenphone with new rules
- Bangladesh reports 3,412 new virus cases, 43 deaths
- Bangladesh Medical Association chief Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin contracts COVID-19
- Bangladesh takes a step closer to changing energy tariffs multiple times a year