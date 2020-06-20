Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh finance minister's brothers infected with COVID-19

Published: 20 Jun 2020 05:34 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jun 2020 05:34 PM BdST

Golam Sarwar, the chairman of Cumilla North Upazila and younger brother of Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, has been infected with the novel coronavirus.

Sarwar, who is currently isolating at his home in Cumilla, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, he told bdnews24.com.

"I got my report on Friday. It was positive. Right now I'm feeling very weak physically," he added.

Minister Kamal's elder brother Abdul Hamid, president of the Awami League unit in Cumilla's Lalmai, had also been diagnosed with COVID-19.

He is in isolation with the rest of his family in their home in Cumilla city's Jhautola although he is not showing any COVID-19 symptom other than a fever.

