Bangladesh finance minister's brothers infected with COVID-19

Sarwar, who is currently isolating at his home in Cumilla, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, he told bdnews24.com.

"I got my report on Friday. It was positive. Right now I'm feeling very weak physically," he added.

Minister Kamal's elder brother Abdul Hamid, president of the Awami League unit in Cumilla's Lalmai, had also been diagnosed with COVID-19.

He is in isolation with the rest of his family in their home in Cumilla city's Jhautola although he is not showing any COVID-19 symptom other than a fever.