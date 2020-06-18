Met Office warns of landslides as heavy rains lash Bangladesh

The highest rainfall in 24 hours to 6 am Thursday was 302 mm, recorded in Cox’s Bazar, the district that experienced many casualties in a landslide triggered by heavy downpours five years ago.

Torrential rains have been forecast by the Met Office over the coming days as the monsoon winds begin to kick into gear. It has advised the maritime ports to hoist local cautionary signal no. 3.

"Monsoon is active over Bangladesh and strong over North Bay where dark clouds are hovering. This may trigger moderate to heavy rainfall in Chattogram, Barishal and Sylhet division," said Meteorologist Md Bazlur Rashid.

Landslides may also occur in some parts of Chattogram Division, he warned.

Light to moderate rain and thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to be experienced at most places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, Sylhet, Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country, according to the Met Office.

The eastern and south-eastern part of India along with the nearby states of Assam and Meghalaya are also likely to experience light to moderate rain in the next 24 to 72 hours, said Md Arifuzzaman Bhuiya, executive engineer of the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre.

This could swell the rivers in the Meghna basin and those flowing in the south-eastern hilly regions.

The intensity of the rainfall may drop on Monday, according to the Met Office .

Dhaka experienced 23 mm of rain on Wednesday while Chattogram recorded 100 mm, Kutubdia 278mm and Khepupara saw 138mm of rainfall. Heavy rainfall occurred in most parts of Rajshahi, Rangpur, Khulna and Mymensingh divisions.

Natural calamities like heavy rain, landslide or flashfloods have been common occurrences across the country in the past.

More than 3 million people in 28 districts were affected by heavy rains and flashfloods in July last year. In 2017, Bangladesh suffered from two floods between July and August, which inundated 30 percent of the country.

The heavy downpour in mid-June 2017 claimed at least 160 lives in Chattogram, Rangamati, Bandarban, Cox’s Bazar, Khagrachhari and Moulvibazar.

The death toll in Cox’s Bazar from heavy rains, landslides and flashfloods stood at 19 in 2015. At least seven people died in Teknaf, Ramu, Chakoria and Pekua upazilas in Cox’s Bazar.

In 2012, 94 people lost their lives due to similar natural disasters in Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Bandarban and Sylhet, while 127 people were killed when buried under landslides in Chattogram in 2007.

The local administration has begun asking inhabitants in the hilly areas in Chattogram to evacuate to safety shelters.

At least 17 hills were marked unsafe last year. More than 400 illegal structures on the hills in Foujdarhat-Bayezid Link Road have been flagged as unsafe this year.

The authorities will conduct an eviction drive if the residents do not leave the places willingly, said Executive Magistrate Md Towhidul Islam.