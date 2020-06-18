Home > Bangladesh

Jamuna Group Chairman Nurul Islam Babul tests positive for COVID-19

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 18 Jun 2020 11:24 PM BdST Updated: 18 Jun 2020 11:24 PM BdST

Jamuna Group Chairman Nurul Islam Babul has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Babul, also the owner of Bangla-language newspaper Jugantor, is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka.

“I am the only person in my family to test positive for the virus,” he told bdnews24.com on Thursday. Babul, who received his test report on Jun 14, said his health slightly improved.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.