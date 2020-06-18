Jamuna Group Chairman Nurul Islam Babul tests positive for COVID-19
Jamuna Group Chairman Nurul Islam Babul has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Babul, also the owner of Bangla-language newspaper Jugantor, is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka.
“I am the only person in my family to test positive for the virus,” he told bdnews24.com on Thursday. Babul, who received his test report on Jun 14, said his health slightly improved.
