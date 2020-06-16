Colonel Nazmul Haque is new director of Dhaka Medical College Hospital
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Jun 2020 10:54 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jun 2020 10:54 PM BdST
The government has appointed Colonel Md Nazmul Haque as the director of Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
The public administration ministry issued a notice on his appointment on deputation from Bangladesh Army on Tuesday.
Col Haque is replacing Brigadier General AKM Nasir Uddin, who has been transferred to the Armed Forces Division.
