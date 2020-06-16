Home > Bangladesh

Colonel Nazmul Haque is new director of Dhaka Medical College Hospital

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Jun 2020 10:54 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jun 2020 10:54 PM BdST

The government has appointed Colonel Md Nazmul Haque as the director of Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

The public administration ministry issued a notice on his appointment on deputation from Bangladesh Army on Tuesday.

Col Haque is replacing Brigadier General AKM Nasir Uddin, who has been transferred to the Armed Forces Division.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.