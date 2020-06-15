Home > Bangladesh

Former mayor of Sylhet City Badar Uddin Ahmed Kamran dies at 69

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 15 Jun 2020 05:49 AM BdST Updated: 15 Jun 2020 06:06 AM BdST

Badar Uddin Ahmed Kamran, the first elected mayor of Sylhet City Corporation, has died from COVID-19 in hospital care in Dhaka. He was 69.

His son Dr Arman Ahmed Shiplu told bdnews24.com the former president of the Awami League’s Sylhet Metropolitan chapter breathed his last at the Combined Military Hospital or CMH in the small hours of Monday.

“My father is no more. He died around 3 in the morning,” Arman said before breaking into sobs.

A member of the ruling party’s Central Working Committee, Kamran was flown to Dhaka by an Air Force helicopter on June 7 when his life was in danger.

He was diagnosed with the deadly respiratory disease on June 5.

His wife Asma Kamran had tested positive for the new coronavirus on May 27.

