China Southern Airlines flight from Dhaka to Guangzhou suspended over COVID-19 cases
>> Reuters
Published: 14 Jun 2020 01:01 PM BdST Updated: 14 Jun 2020 01:01 PM BdST
A China Southern Airlines flight from Dhaka to Guangzhou will be suspended for four weeks from June 22 due to concerns about COVID-19 infections, China's aviation regulator said on Sunday.
Seventeen passengers on a June 11 flight from the Bangladeshi capital to the southern Chinese city tested positive for the coronavirus, meeting the conditions for a "circuit breaker" suspension of the service, the Civil Aviation Administration of China in a statement.
China reported 19 new confirmed cases involving travelers from overseas for June 13, with 17 of them arriving in Guangdong province.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Wife of Bangladesh’s top health official dies of COVID-19
- Bangladesh to lock down virus hotspots again to contain contagion
- State Minister Abdullah dies of heart attack at 74
- Mohammed Nasim, AL leader and former health minister, dies at 72
- Bangladesh overtakes China in virus cases; 44 new deaths
- Oishee Rahman given death sentence for murder of parents
- In memory of Mohammed Nasim
- AstraZeneca wins coronavirus vaccine deal with Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands
- India records biggest single-day jump in coronavirus cases
- Bangladesh flies 391 expats from Dubai amid coronavirus crisis