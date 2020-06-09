Bangladesh criticises Malaysia, says fleeing Rohingya are Myanmar’s responsibility
News Desk bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Jun 2020 07:27 PM BdST Updated: 09 Jun 2020 07:27 PM BdST
A Bangladesh foreign ministry official has said the refugees were the responsibility of Myanmar.
"Why don’t they ask Myanmar to take them back?" said the official criticising Malaysia for creating pressure on Bangladesh to take back Rohingya.
"Secondly, they are the responsibility of the country where they ended up. Bangladesh has nothing to do with them."
Malaysia has decided to ask Bangladesh to take back about 300 Rohingya refugees detained after a boat carrying them entered its waters this week, the southeast Asian nation's defence minister said on Tuesday.
Malaysia does not grant refugee status but has been a favoured destination for ethnic Rohingya, most of them Muslims, who fled a 2017 military-led crackdown in Myanmar, and more recently, squalid refugee camps in Bangladesh.
However, the Southeast Asian nation has said it will no longer accept Rohingya refugees as it has tightened border controls to rein in the coronavirus.
"The Rohingya should know, if they come here, they cannot stay," the minister, Ismail Sabri Yaakob, told reporters.
Malaysia's foreign ministry will ask Dhaka to take back the detained migrants if they were found to have fled camps in Cox's Bazar, he added.
