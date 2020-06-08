Islami Bank Hospital doctor Shakhawat Hossain dies from COVID-19

Dr Shakhawat Hossain, 43, a consultant in Islami Bank Hospital's anaesthesia department, breathed his last at a Rampura hospital at 8am on Monday, confirmed Islami Bank Hospital official ASM Zafar Ullah.

"He contracted the disease after visiting a patient at the hospital. After his test positive for COVID-19, he was admitted to a hospital in Rampura.”

On Jun 4, the Foundation for Doctors Safety Rights and Responsibilities reported the deaths of 18 doctors from COVID-19 across the country. Besides, five more had died with coronavirus symptoms, it said.