Islami Bank Hospital doctor Shakhawat Hossain dies from COVID-19
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Jun 2020 01:25 PM BdST Updated: 08 Jun 2020 01:25 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered the death of another medical professional from COVID-19, raising the body count among doctors to 21.
"He contracted the disease after visiting a patient at the hospital. After his test positive for COVID-19, he was admitted to a hospital in Rampura.”
On Jun 4, the Foundation for Doctors Safety Rights and Responsibilities reported the deaths of 18 doctors from COVID-19 across the country. Besides, five more had died with coronavirus symptoms, it said.
