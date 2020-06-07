Square Hospital doctor Mirza Nazim Uddin dies from COVID-19

Dr Mirza Nazim Uddin, director of medical services at Square, passed away in intensive care at the private facility around 3:30pm Sunday, Bangladesh Medical Association said.

He had been ill for two weeks, according to BMA General Secretary Dr Ehteshamul Huq Choudhury.

Dr Nazim Uddin was a lifetime member of BMA, the association said. He is survived by his wife Dr Khaleda Yeasmin Mirza, two sons and a daughter.

According to his profile on Square Hopital’s website, he joined the hospital in March 2006 as a highly skilled critical care specialist.

Dr Nazim Uddin graduated from Dhaka Medical College in 1978. Following his internship, he joined the coronary care unit of National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases and Research or NICVD.

He joined King Fahad Hospital in Saudi Arabia in 1986 as Consultant and Head of Intensive Care Unit. He received higher training in critical care medicine and worked in the department of medicine and critical care in different capacities before completing MRCP from Royal College of Physicians, Ireland.

He was a member of Critical Care Committee of Medina Munawara Region, Ministry of Health, KSA. He is a member of Association of Pan-Arab Critical Care Society & Asia Pacific Association of Critical Care Medicine.

On Jun 4, the Foundation for Doctors’ Safety, Rights and Responsibilities said 18 doctors died from coronavirus infections, while five others died with symptoms of the disease.

Since then, two other doctors have died from the disease, taking the tally of physicians’ deaths during the pandemic to 20 in Bangladesh.