Anwar Khan Modern Hospital ‘bars patient from leaving’ over COVID-19 treatment bills

Saiful Alam told bdnews24.com on Tuesday night that he got admitted to the hospital on May 23 following discomfort due to elevated heartbeat after testing positive for coronavirus at a private hospital two days earlier.

The government announced COVID-19 treatment free of cost at 13 private hospitals and Anwar Khan Modern Hospital is one of them.

Saiful works at a private company and lives with his wife and child at Mohammadpur’s Dhaka Uddyan area. He checked into Anwar Khan Modern Hospital upon hearing that the government had waived virus treatment costs there.

He said that the hospital authorities were charging him with unfair treatment costs as they performed blood tests twice, conducted three x-ray diagnosis and supplied him with Napa tablets as medication until Tuesday.

“I required no oxygen supply, neither did I need surgery. But they are demanding a lot of money. Where would I get so much money,” Saiful said.

“I spoke to the hospital administration. They said I must pay up to leave the hospital.”

His discharge letter was issued around 3pm Tuesday, but he was yet to leave the hospital until 10:30pm.

His medical bill included Tk 18,700 for doctors, Tk 114,570 for hospital facilities, Tk 19,475 for tests and Tk 5,000 for medications. An additional Tk 12,903 was charged for services.

bdnews24.com’s call to the hospital director Dr Md Ehteshamul Haque went unanswered. A staffer at the hospital said calls to his phone were diverted.

Health Directorate’s Additional Secretary Habibur Rahman Khan on Tuesday told bdnews24.com that the government would cover the costs of COVID-19 treatments at the nominated hospitals.

“Treatment at the COVID-19 dedicated hospitals is completely free as it is in Anwar Khan Modern Hospital,” he said.

He asked for a copy of the bill and said he would speak to hospital authorities.