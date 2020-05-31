Bazlul Karim Chowdhury, a former secretary, dies from COVID-19

He lost the battle for his life in Dhaka's Mugda General Hospital at 12 pm Sunday, Public Administration Secretary Shaikh Yusuf Harun confirmed to bdnews24.com.

Bazlul was admitted to the hospital 15 days ago after testing positive for the coronavirus infection, according to Local Government Division Secretary Helal Uddin Ahmed.

"He was moved to intensive care as his condition worsened over the last few days," he said.

Bazlul was promoted to the rank of secretary a day before his term as Dhaka divisional commissioner ran out. As a result, he had not been assigned to any office.