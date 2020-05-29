Sikder brothers escape to Thailand by air ambulance from legal charges at home
Senior Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 29 May 2020 10:53 PM BdST Updated: 29 May 2020 10:58 PM BdST
Ron Haque Sikder, a director of National Bank Limited, and his brother Dipu Haque Sikder have left Bangladesh for Thailand by an air ambulance after being accused of threatening top executives of Exim Bank.
Mir Shahidul Islam, the chief of police’s Special Branch, confirmed the development to bdnews24.com on Friday, after The Daily Star reported it.
“They had medical visas. We were unaware that they were accused in a case,” said the additional inspector general of police.
Former army officer Serajul Islam, a director of Exim Bank, started a case against Ron and Dipu with Gulshan police on May 19, saying they had abducted its Managing Director Mohammed Haider Ali Miah and Additional Managing Director Mohammad Feroz Hossain, and their two chauffeurs.
The charges also include firing a gun in an attempted murder and forcing Haider and Feroz into signing documents.
NBL has denied the charges. It levelled countercharges against Exim Bank, saying one of the Exim directors had taken loans from NBL and tried to borrow more through illegal means. The case against the Sikder brothers aims to belittle them, it added.
The Daily Star on Friday reported that the two brothers left Dhaka’s Shahjalal International Airport for Bangkok on May 25 by an air ambulance of R&R Aviation, a company owned by Sikder Group.
A government-approved medical evacuation flight of R&R Aviation left the airport with two passengers at 9:11 am on May 25, AHM Touhid-ul Ahsan, a director of the airport, told bdnews24.com.
The Bangladesh Embassy in Thailand sent a letter to the Thai government on May 23 requesting permission for the arrival of an air ambulance, The Daily Star reported, citing foreign ministry sources.
The Thai government gave the permission on the same day and then a letter was sent to the Thai Embassy in Dhaka, requesting it to issue medical visas for two passengers, according to the report.
After bdnews24.com reached Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen for comment, he said he had enquired about it but officials did not say anything. “We have no idea about it.”
Momen referred to the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh, saying: “They know better about air ambulances.”
Asked about the allegation that foreign ministry officials helped Ron and Dipu secure the visas, the minister responded by saying: “I know nothing about it.”
- Pakistan to buy potential COVID-19 drug from Bangladesh
- Dipu Moni to announce SSC results on Facebook
- Amphan: Prince Charles sends condolences to Bangladesh
- Bangladesh reopening, infection risks rising
- Experts fear case rise after lockdown
- 4 staffers at Shahriar’s home catch virus
- 26 Bangladeshis killed in Libya
- Zafrullah coronavirus-positive in RT-PCR test
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Libya's Tripoli government says 26 Bangladeshi migrants killed in revenge attack
- Bangladesh set to step into coronavirus new normal with a lot at stake
- Bangladesh reports 2,523 new virus cases, a daily record; deaths hit 582
- Bangladesh to resume domestic flights on Jun 1, international flights stay suspended
- Pamela Anderson’s Garden of Eden
- Ex-FM Morshed Khan leaves for London by chartered flight in pandemic
- Inside a COVID-19 hospital in India, doctors see no end in sight
- Monkeys steal coronavirus blood samples in India
- Four staffers at State Minister Shahriar’s home contract coronavirus
- Twitter hides Trump tweet for 'glorifying violence'