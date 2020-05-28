Bangladesh to recruit another 2,000 doctors, 3,000 health workers to fight coronavirus
Reazul Bashar, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 May 2020 10:47 PM BdST Updated: 28 May 2020 10:47 PM BdST
The government is hiring another 2,000 doctors and 3,000 medical technologists, technicians and radiographers to tackle an aggressive coronavirus outbreak in Bangladesh.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina approved the recruitment and the process of appointing medical technologists, technicians and radiographers has begun, Habibur Rahman, the director of management information system at the health directorate, told bdnews24.com on Thursday.
The recruitment will take May appointment counts for doctors and other health workers to a record 10,000.
Earlier, in the first week of May, the government recruited 2,000 doctors and 5,000 nurses to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dhaka Civil Surgeon's office is providing them with training about the treatment of COVID-19 patients and hygiene protocols to keep them safe.
“The directorate is recruiting a record number of 10,000 doctors, nurses and health officials in a single month something the Directorate General of Health Services never experienced before,” Habibur said.
As many as 1,200 technologists, 1,650 technicians and 150 radiographers will be recruited to treat COVID-19 patients and they will be deployed in hospitals and medical laboratories once the situation becomes normal, he added.
The process of recruiting 2,000 doctors is also under way on orders from the prime minister, the Health Directorate official said terming the development "the biggest recruitment drive Bangladesh has ever seen”.
There are 27,409 doctors among 78,300 staff in Bangladesh, according to data from the health ministry.
And the total number of registered nurses is 56,734, according to Bangladesh Nursing and Midwifery Council.
- Homeopath held after ‘toxic liquor’ kills 17
- Poor fire safety system at United: official
- Domestic flights from Jun 1
- Experts differ on all hospitals treating COVID-19
- Thousands throng Shimulia terminal
- United lacked fire safety system: Atiqul
- Public transport services to resume May 31
- Probe opens into United Hospital fire
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Fire kills five patients at United Hospital, three of them COVID-19 positive
- Western fashion brands that 'exploit' Bangladesh suppliers face blacklisting
- Bangladesh leaving lockdown as offices, public transports to reopen from May 31
- Bangladesh reports 15 new virus deaths, daily caseload tops 2,000 for first time
- Bangladesh public transport services to resume May 31
- Probe opens into United Hospital fire that killed 5 patients in COVID-19 unit
- Bangladesh decides against extending shutdown, offices to reopen May 31
- Announcing general holiday instead of lockdown was a big mistake: Fakhrul
- National Bank denies threat claims, brings countercharges against Exim Bank
- Bangladesh researchers make sample collection kits for coronavirus test