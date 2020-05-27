Bangladesh orders all hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients in separate units
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 May 2020 12:00 PM BdST Updated: 27 May 2020 12:00 PM BdST
The government has ordered all public and private hospitals in Bangladesh to provide treatment to COVID-19 and other patients in separate units.
The health ministry sent out letters to hospitals, medical colleges and clinics to take action in this regard.
Public health experts from the health directorate reviewed the treatment of COVID-19 in different countries and advised treating patients infected with the coronavirus and those suffering from other conditions in different parts of the same hospital, according to the letter.
The novel coronavirus has infected over 36,000 people in Bangladesh and 522 have died until Tuesday, according to the health directorate.
