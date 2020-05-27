Bangladesh decides against extending shutdown, offices to reopen May 31
The government has decided not to extend the ongoing shutdown over the coronavirus outbreak, allowing offices to reopen on May 31.
Offices and other workplaces will be allowed to operate on a limited scale until Jun 15, subject to their compliance with several health and hygiene directives, State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain said on Wednesday.
"The lockdown won't be extended. Economic activities will resume on a limited scale. At the same time, people must follow all the health directives to ensure their safety," he said.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina approved the decisions and an official order will be issued on Thursday, the state minister said.
“We are not opening everything, but on a limited scale,” he added.
The elderly, those suffering from any disease and pregnant women will not be allowed into the offices.
The lockdown described as a general holiday by the government along with a transport shutdown started on Mar 26 after the first COVID-19 cases and deaths were reported in the country. It is now ending after 66 days.
The COVID-19 caseload topped 38,000 and thedeath toll neared 550 on Wednesday.
