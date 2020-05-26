Bangladesh reports 21 more virus deaths, 1,166 new cases
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 May 2020 02:46 PM BdST Updated: 26 May 2020 03:01 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered new fatalities from the novel coronavirus infection in a daily count, raising the death toll to 522.
The tally of infections surged to 36,751 after 1,166 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the 24 hours to 8 am Tuesday, according to the health directorate.
Another 245 patients were released from hospitals in the same period, taking the recovery count to 7,579, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing on Tuesday.
A total of 5,407 samples were tested at 48 authorised labs across the country during that time, she added.
Globally, over 5.49 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 346,326 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Niloufer Manzur, founding head of Sunbeams, dies from COVID-19
- Kutubuddin Ahmed, founder and chairman of Envoy Group, catches coronavirus
- Zafrullah Chowdhury says Gonoshasthaya kit shows he is COVID-19 positive
- Virus casts shadow on Eid as cases surge by daily record; deaths top 500
- Apex Group boss Manzur Elahi, wife Niloufer of Sunbeams school contract coronavirus
- Beximco exports 6.5 million PPE gowns to US
- Sundarbans weathered much of Bangladesh from Cyclone Amphan, but at a great cost
- WHO pauses trial of hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 patients due to safety concerns
- Anwara Begum, wife of deputy speaker, dies
- Earthquake in India jolts parts of Bangladesh