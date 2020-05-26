Bangladesh reports 21 more virus deaths, 1,166 new cases

The tally of infections surged to 36,751 after 1,166 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the 24 hours to 8 am Tuesday, according to the health directorate.

Another 245 patients were released from hospitals in the same period, taking the recovery count to 7,579, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing on Tuesday.

A total of 5,407 samples were tested at 48 authorised labs across the country during that time, she added.

Globally, over 5.49 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 346,326 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.